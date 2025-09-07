How Rich Could Elon Musk Become With $1,000,000,000,000 Package Offer From Tesla?
The reward is entirely in Tesla stock, not cash. Musk could receive 423.7 million new Tesla shares, currently worth about $143.5 billion. To claim the full package, Tesla's stock would need to grow from $1.1 trillion today to $8.5 trillion in 10 years-over eight times its current value and nearly double the value of Nvidia, today's most valuable company. Among the goals, Tesla's annual vehicle sales would need to reach 20 million, and Musk would also need to expand Tesla's robot and robotaxi businesses, selling a million robots and a million driverless cabs.
Also read | 'Crap': Navarro cries foul after Elon Musk's X fact-checks his post over India's Russian oil purchasesWhat Are the Conditions to Receive the Stock?
Musk must remain at Tesla for at least seven-and-a-half years to access any shares, and 10 years to earn the full amount. Currently, Musk's net worth is $437.8 billion, according to Forbes' real-time tracker, and this new package could push it over $1 trillion.
Read | Tesla's $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk has the Internet talkingElon Musk's net worth
With a net worth of $421.2 billion, Elon Musk topped the Forbes list. Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002 and serves as its CEO, also heads Tesla and holds stakes in social media platform X, AI company xAI, and tunnelling firm Boring Co. Before launching SpaceX in 2002 and joining Tesla in 2004, Musk co-founded PayPal, which was later sold to eBay.Why is Elon Musk's retention considered crucial?
Robyn Denholm, Tesla's board chair, and director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson highlighted Musk's importance in a letter to shareholders, stating,“Retaining and incentivising Elon is fundamental to Tesla achieving these goals and becoming the most valuable company in history,” according to The New York Times.
Read | Elon Musk confirms Grok AI can now generate talking videos, teases major upgrade to image feature
The filing also included a shareholder proposal suggesting that Tesla take a stake in Musk's private AI firm, xAI, which recently acquired the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). CNN reported that the proposal does not specify the size of the stake or its cost, and Tesla has not yet taken a position. The move could allow Musk to further consolidate his business empire.
However, the pay plan is expected to face criticism, with some shareholders claiming that Musk's recent performance has been poor and that his behaviour has at times harmed the company.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment