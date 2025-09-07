Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Shortlists Three Contenders for Fed Chair Post

2025-09-07 01:46:57
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday identified three leading contenders to head the Federal Reserve, as reported by local media.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Trump confirmed his shortlist includes Kevin Hassett, who currently leads the White House National Economic Council; Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor; and Christopher Waller, an economist and sitting member of the Fed’s Board of Governors.

Trump has long signaled his dissatisfaction with current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term is set to expire in May 2026. The president has criticized Powell for resisting calls to lower interest rates.

Trump's renewed focus on reshaping the central bank follows a dramatic shake-up within its leadership. On August 25, he dismissed Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, alleging involvement in mortgage fraud. Just three days later, on August 28, Cook filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., aiming to challenge her removal.

