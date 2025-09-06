Weather Department Predicts Heavy Rain In Several TN Districts Today
According to the statement, the atmospheric circulation is likely to trigger thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in parts of northern and southern Tamil Nadu.
The adjoining union territory of Puducherry, including the Karaikal area, is also expected to receive showers during the day.
The weather office highlighted that districts such as Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, and Perambalur may experience heavy rainfall in one or two locations.
Similar conditions are likely over Puducherry as well. In southern Tamil Nadu, isolated heavy showers are expected in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.
Mountainous regions of Coimbatore may also record rainfall.
Additionally, districts including the Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, and Madurai, as well as Ranipet, Vellore, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram, are likely to witness heavy downpours in scattered areas.
The Meteorological (MeT) Department noted that the intensity of rainfall could increase over the next 48 hours, with a higher chance of thunderstorms and lightning activity across parts of the state.
Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution, as rough weather may prevail along the coastal belts.
In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Intermittent moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected in some parts of the city, particularly in the evening and night hours.
While the rain is likely to bring some respite from the prevailing heat, localised waterlogging in low-lying areas cannot be ruled out, the weather office cautioned.
Officials urged residents across vulnerable districts to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy spells of rain.
The advisory further emphasised that district administrations have been alerted to prepare for possible disruptions in transport and daily activities if rainfall intensifies.
With the monsoon continuing to stay active, Tamil Nadu is likely to witness varied weather conditions this week, ranging from light to heavy rain in different regions.
