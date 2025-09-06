Ukraine Is Working To Increase Contributions To PURL Program - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening address , according to Ukrinform.

“We are also working to secure new contributions from partners to the PURL program. This is a very necessary program: thanks to it, we are purchasing American weapons , and there is already more than USD 2 billion there. We will increase this funding even further,” he said.

The head of state said that preparations are also underway for the Ramstein format.

Overall, he said, next week should be quite active.

Among the main priorities for all work with partners, the president stressed, is strengthening air defense against Russian missiles and Shahed-type strike drones.

“Russian strike drones are back in our skies, but our air defense is working. There were strikes throughout the day on Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and other cities and communities. This Russian threat is present every day, which means that every day we must strengthen Ukraine. That is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

The head of state thanked everyone who is helping and defending Ukraine.

As reported, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative is a new mechanism focused on supplying Ukraine with weapons from a list of priority needs. It enables NATO member countries to finance the supply of American weapons and technology through voluntary contributions.

Photo: OP