MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

“The key tools are state funding, media assets, and educational platforms controlled by structures close to the president,” the statement said.

The main supplier of school textbooks in Russia is the publishing house Prosveshchenie, which is controlled by the Fin-Partner fund, linked to Russian oligarchs Boris and Arkadiy Rotenberg, long-time allies of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The state corporation Rostec, headed by Sergey Chemezov, oversees the development of tasks for science and technology clubs and competitions that involve tens of thousands of schoolchildren across the country.

Media consumption is largely controlled by the structures of Yuri Kovalchuk. His assets include the National Media Group, Gazprom-Media, and VK – the owner of the new messenger Max, which is being actively promoted among young people.

In 2025, the Russian government plans to spend 66 billion rubles on patriotic education programs. Of this, 20 billion will go to financing the Movement of the First, which equals the annual budget of the Jewish Autonomous Region, where the level of gasification of the housing stock does not exceed 30%.

At the same time, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media of the Russian Federation plans a large-scale expansion of the video surveillance system. By 2030, another 5 million cameras with facial recognition capability are to be installed in Russian regions.

The total project budget amounts to 12 billion rubles.

To date, more than 68 federal entities have already integrated the technology, and the number of active cameras has exceeded 1 million units.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia is introducing changes in school and kindergarten curricula to shape children's perception of the war.

