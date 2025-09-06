NYT Strands Today, September 6: Hints And Answers For Saturday's Puzzle
Today's puzzle is Strands #552, published Saturday, September 6. The theme is“In stitches,” and the solutions definitely lean toward one cozy hobby.
Also read: Dexter Resurrection Season 1 finale: How to watch the last episode onlineHow NYT Strands works
The Times lays out the rules clearly. You drag or tap across letters to build words. If you are tapping, you will need to double-tap the last letter to lock it in. Theme words are highlighted in blue once found, and they cover the board without overlapping.
The spangram is the big reveal. It ties directly to the theme and touches opposite sides of the grid. It turns yellow once solved. Sometimes the spangram is one word, other times it comprises two words. For every three non-theme words players create, they unlock a hint. Those hints drop in the first few letters of a hidden word.
For example, if the theme is fruit , the spangram might be“CITRUS FAMILY,” with theme words like ORANGE, LIME, and LEMON filling the rest.
Also read: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce slapped by Chargers' Teair Tart during heated NFL clash | VideoNYT Strands: September 6 puzzle solutions
Today's theme clue was“In stitches,” which pointed players toward classic knitting staples. The spangram itself ran mostly vertically across the board.
Here is the full answer key for Strands #552:
BLANKET
SOCKS
BOOTIES
MITTENS
SWEATER
Spangram: KNITTING PROJECT
If you solved it quickly, congrats. If not, there is another puzzle waiting for you tomorrow.FAQsWhat was today's NYT Strands theme?
The theme was“In stitches.”What is the spangram for Strands #552?
The spangram is KNITTING PROJECT.How many theme words were in today's puzzle?
There were five theme words plus the spangram.What were the theme words?
Blanket, Socks, Booties, Mittens, and Sweater.Where can I play Strands?
The game is available on the New York Times website and app.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment