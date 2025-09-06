Trump Hints At Major Immigration Action, Warns 'Chicago About To Find Out Why It's Called Department Of WAR'
This comes amid he cracks down on illegal immigrants across the US, pledging to launch the largest deportation drive in US history.
Trump took to his Truth Social account and said,“I love the smell of deportation in the morning... Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR.”
The poster Trump shared was titled“Chipocalypse Now”.
Earlier this week, Trump signed an Executive Order that changed the Department of Defense's name back to the Department of Wa .ICE to ramp up operations in Chicago, says Illinois Governor JB Pritzker
Meanwhile, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker told ABC News that federal immigration enforcement might increase in Chicago this weekend.
Pritzker stated that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to increase operations, with up to 300 agents set to be deployed at a press conference earlier this week.Also Read | Donald Trump signs order to grant tariff exemptions starting Monday
The New York Times report mentioned that Department of Homeland Security officials are expected to arrive at Chicago's Naval Station Great Lakes this week, with enforcement efforts likely to continue for at least 30 days throughout the broader Chicago area.
This latest action comes after Trump's repeated criticisms of Chicago's Democratic leaders, crime rates, and immigration policies, which he has previously called a“mess”.
Earlier this year, Trump sent federal agents and troops to Los Angeles and Washington, stating that the move was needed to address crime and enforce immigration laws, according to The New York Times.Also Read | Where is Barron Trump starting his sophomore year? Details emerge
It added that Chicago has a population of 2.7 million people, including around 150,000 undocumented immigrants, which makes up nearly 8 percent of the city's households. The scale of the upcoming enforcement has sparked worries among migrant families, community organisations, and local officials, many of whom fear widespread detentions and deportations.
In response, hundreds of residents and immigrant advocacy groups have vowed to mobilise in downtown Chicago at the first indication of ICE raids. On Thursday night, metal barricades were set up around the federal courthouse in the Loop, indicating preparations for possible clashes between protesters and enforcement officers, The New York Times report noted.
(With inputs from ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment