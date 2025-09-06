Unmanned Systems Forces Conduct 11 Deep-Strike Operations On Russian Oil Refineries In August
“The regiment's deep strikes caused a sharp reduction in oil refining capacity, disruption of the usual supply chains for petroleum products, and fuel shortages throughout Russia ,” the report said.
The SSU noted that this has already had a negative impact on the ability to provide quality logistics for Russian troops, conduct rotations, and carry out rapid maneuvers with large forces.
Strikes on oil refineries have also led to the idling of 6.4 million tons of crude oil, which the Russians cannot use for their own purposes.Read also: Invaders strike Kramatorsk with drone s, one person injured
“Systematic strikes on the most important strategic facilities of the aggressor country will continue until the Russian Federation stops its armed aggression,” the SSU said.
As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of September, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces have destroyed 2,888 enemy targets.
Illustrative photo: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
