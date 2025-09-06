Enemy Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones And Artillery Throughout Day, Causing Damage
“During the day, the occupiers carried out about a dozen strikes on the Nikopol district. They fired with drones and artillery. They targeted the district center, Pokrovsk and Marhanetsk communities,” Lukashuk wrote.
He noted that four private houses and two farm buildings were damaged, but fortunately, there were no casualties.
“They also struck the Synelnykivskyi district with drones. They targeted the Petropavlivka and Mezhivka communities. A fire broke out, damaging two private homes, a tractor, and a car,” the head of the regional council emphasized.Read also: In Chernihiv , Russians drop leaflets from drone with calls to open fire on AFU positions
He added that in other communities of the region, the day passed without shelling.
As reported, Dnipropetrovsk region is under fire from Russian troops, with the Russian army terrorizing civilians almost daily, destroying homes, businesses, energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities.
Photo: Mykola Lukashuk
