Ministers Outline Priorities For Social Protection As Part Of Economic Modernisation Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 6 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa presented key priorities and initiatives for the social protection sector on Saturday at the Prime Ministry.The presentation was part of a specialised working session aimed at preparing the second executive programme for Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision (2026-2029).Bani Mustafa outlined the sector's strategic objectives, focusing on several key areas: promoting the transition from cash subsidies to sustainable economic and social empowerment, improving access to comprehensive and equitable social protection services and developing a digital social protection system to enhance targeting efficiency and crisis response flexibility.Other priorities included creating an integrated system for early childhood and inclusive education, the activation of governance mechanisms to ensure efficient and sustainable programme delivery and the development of a preventative protection system to help families avoid poverty and fragility.She discussed several enablers and achievements from the previous phase, such as the launch of the National Social Protection Strategy (2025-2033) and the strengthening of the legislative framework with new laws, including the Social Development Law No (4) of 2024 and the Social Work Profession Practice Regulations No (72) of 2024.Bani Mustafa pointed to accomplishments such as the issuance of 204 licenses for social work professionals, the provision of relief, in-kind and cash assistance to 300,000 families affected by emergencies and disasters between 2023 and the first half of 2025 and the operation of 30 inclusive daycare centres.Other initiatives include the creation of 34 fixed early intervention units, the establishment of 3 mobile early intervention units and the expansion of coverage to 24,000 new families through the National Aid Fund.The licensing of 1,291 nurseries across the Kingdom and the launch of 58 electronic social protection services were brought up in the session. In addition, 10 private sector shelters were linked to a central control room for better coordination.In the second part of the session, Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar discussed his sector's strategic goals, including fostering a fair and decent work environment, strengthening labour legislation and oversight and expanding social protection programmes to include a broader range of workers.Bakkar discussed key achievements from the previous phase, noting that 726,000 people had been employed through the Ministry of Labour's subsidised contract system within the National Employment Programme.The initiative, along with other employment efforts by the ministry's directorates and branches, contributed to the creation of new job opportunities across the Kingdom.The session featured discussions with experts and representatives from the public and private sectors.They reviewed future plans for the social protection sector, which include projects aimed at strengthening partnerships with the private sector through corporate social responsibility initiatives, promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and community volunteering, improving social security services to support women's economic participation and providing sustainable employment opportunities for youth.