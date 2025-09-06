Urban Development Session Reviews Initiatives For Second Executive Programme Of Economic Modernisation Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 6 (Petra) – Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri said on Saturday during the Urban Development Sector session that the next phase of Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision (2026-2029) will build upon the successes of the first executive programme (2023-2025).He added that the focus will be on enhancing cities' roles as key drivers of economic and social development, highlighting the approval of the Jordanian National Urban Policy, revisions to building and zoning regulations, the allocation of land for affordable housing and the launch of studies for low-cost housing projects.He outlined progress in waste management, with a shift toward a sustainable circular economy, the completion of the Al-Akidar landfill development and the operation of new transfer stations.The Minister shared details of upcoming initiatives, in cooperation with various partners, which include: the development of a sustainable urban mobility plan, accelerating urban digital transformation with a focus on artificial intelligence, promoting open and green infrastructure, creating an interactive urban model for open governance and launching 3D printing centers for construction.In the second part of the session, participants discussed the methodology for selecting new projects. Criteria for choosing projects included readiness, funding availability, alignment with priority initiatives and their expected economic impact.Proposed projects for the second executive programme were reviewed, which include: revising the Cities and Villages Planning Law, preparing a smart building code, updating the land use map, establishing central markets for vegetables, fruits and livestock, developing lands for affordable housing, continuing the automation of municipal e-services, setting up an urban observatory for housing data and restructuring transport services between governorate centres.Masri said that the outcomes of the session's discussions would serve as essential inputs for shaping the second executive programme, set to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2025.He added that the overarching goal is to enhance the quality of life in Jordan through the development of sustainable, modern cities that strike a balance between economic growth, social welfare and environmental preservation.The session was attended by Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen, Mayor of Amman Yousef Shawarbeh, academic experts, private sector representatives and consulting firms specialising in urban development and smart city construction.