Modi, Macron Eye Efforts To End Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday discussed the latest efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict and assessed developments in bilateral cooperation.
A statement from the Indian Prime Minister's Office said that Modi held a telephone conversation with Macron, discussed efforts to resoluve the Ukraine issue and reviewed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors including economic, defence, science, technology and space.
"The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap," the statement said.
Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and early restoration of peace and stability.
He also thanked Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February 2026 and looked forward to welcoming the French President in India.
"Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability," the statement said. (end)
