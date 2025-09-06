Book Confronting Concept Of White Guilt Doesn't Walk Softly

Author Rich Rostron poses with a copy of his book, A Deplorable Neanderthal Contemplates White Guilt, that has challenged the concepts of White Guilt and White Supremacy.

A Deplorable Neanderthal Contemplates White Guilt is a book that pulls no punches while offering an intellectually honest and courageous consideration of race in America.

A Deplorable Neanderthal Contemplates White Guilt challenges Left's narrative on race in America

- Early Reviewer and Independent Book ReviewWOODSTOCK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What are readers saying about Rich Rostron's book, A Deplorable Neanderthal Contemplates White Guilt ? Here are a few of the comments ...“A Molotov cocktail tossed into the echo chamber.” - Early Reviewer.“Offensive? Absolutely. Thought-provoking? Even more so.” - Independent Book Review.“Rostron's voice is raw, defiant, and impossible to ignore. Whether you end up nodding in agreement or grinding your teeth, you'll be thinking-and that's exactly the point.” - anonymous Reviewer.“For readers who like their truth straight-up, their satire razor-sharp, and their authors unwilling to bow.” - anonymous Reviewer.Rostron believes his book shines a light on the issue of race in America that is unwelcome among some but essential in a country that still respects free speech.“I kept hearing about 'White Guilt,' 'White Supremacy ,' 'Critical Race Theory ' and such and it seemed to me there was a glaring hole in the positions these concepts are promoting,” said Rostron.“In the process, I believe they are wrongly condemning America and America deserves the same right to a fair trial that we all demand.”Rostron set out to write his book with a commitment to intellectual honesty and courage.“If I tried to do a whitewash of America's race relations, it would show,” he said.“For this book to have any creditability, it had to look at all aspects of America's history without fear and allowing the chips to fall where they may.”The book is concise – only 112 pages – yet relatively thorough while identifying the problems and offering potential solutions.URL to check out and/or order a copy:

