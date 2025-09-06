Tourists in Shanghai

New Report from IMD and the Smart City Expo World Congress Reveals the Top Cities for Inclusive Travel in 2025

- Paul Sarfati

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new report from the IMD and the Smart City Expo World Congress has identified the 10 most accessible cities in the world for 2025. In response, Baboo Travel , a premium travel company that combines cutting-edge AI with human expertise , is poised to help travelers with disabilities and those who require inclusive infrastructure to explore these destinations.

The report, a part of the annual Smart City Index, evaluated the world's most popular cities on key accessibility metrics, including adapted public transit, accessible tourist attractions, and a wide range of adapted hotels and properties.

Topping the list with exceptional scores for accessibility are:

- Shanghai: Excels due to its modern, inclusive infrastructure and an extensive subway system fully accessible for both physical and visual disabilities.

- Singapore: Noted for its barrier-free subway system and modern infrastructure, with 95% of its sidewalks and bus stops adapted for accessibility.

- Wellington: Praised for its wide range of accessible accommodation options and a fully accessible suburban train network.

- Munich: Stands out for having 100% accessible streets and a fully accessible subway network of 100 stations.

- Amsterdam: Distinguished by its fully accessible subway system, with all stations equipped with ramps and elevators, and a growing network of accessible bike lanes.

- Hong Kong: Has made significant efforts to ensure accessibility with an extensive subway network that includes elevators, escalators, and tactile paving to assist people with visual impairments.

- Beijing: Scores high due to its vast and fully accessible subway network of over 500 stations.

- Prague: Ranks highly for having 77% of its subway network accessible, with modern stations featuring full accessibility.

- Stockholm: Has made public spaces and streets more accessible through its "Easy Access" project.

- Canberra: Noted for its modern, wide, and accessible streets, as well as a 100% accessible light rail system.

Beyond the report's findings, Baboo Travel can help luxury tourists and those with accessibility needs to visit these highly ranked destinations by providing actionable, personalized advice and exclusive tips to make their journeys seamless. These include:

- Harnessing City Apps: Many of these cities, such as Beijing and Stockholm, have dedicated city council apps (e.g., "Beijing Accessible Transit") that provide real-time information on accessible services and transportation options, helping travelers to confidently navigate the city.

- Leveraging Accessible Infrastructure: Baboo Travel's itineraries are designed to take full advantage of the inclusive design in these cities, from fully accessible subway systems in Shanghai to adapted bike lanes in Amsterdam, to ensure smooth mobility throughout your trip.

- Integrating AI for Smart Planning with Human Expertise: Baboo Travel's unique approach blends AI to streamline trip planning with the in-depth knowledge of human travel experts. This methodology enables travelers to navigate the complexities and exclusive offerings of these top-tier cities, from private cultural immersions to unique culinary adventures. This ensures a responsible and deeply personal travel experience that aligns with the sophisticated demands of luxury travel.

"The goal of Baboo Travel is to bridge the gap between aspirational and achievable travel," said Paul Sarfati, CEO of Baboo Travel. "Our AI-powered tools, combined with our human-centric service, empower every traveler to explore these incredible destinations without limitations, ensuring an enriching and deeply personal journey. We specialize in making the world's most sophisticated and beautiful destinations accessible to all."

About Baboo Travel

Baboo Travel is a premium travel company that combines cutting-edge AI technology with human expertise to create personalized and responsible travel itineraries. Specializing in luxury and unique adventures, Baboo Travel is dedicated to making the world's most sophisticated destinations accessible to every traveler, with a specific focus on ensuring seamless, inclusive experiences.

