Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Authority Calls For Eclipse Prayer During Blood Moon On September 7

2025-09-06 02:20:14
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

UAE's General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has called for performing the eclipse prayer tomorrow evening, September 7.

This comes based on the announcement by the International Astronomy Center of a lunar eclipse, which will begin around 8.27pm, reach its peak at 10.12pm, and end at 11.57pm.

The Emirates Fatwa Council clarified in a statement that the eclipse prayer is recommended for all men and women who are obligated to pray, whether the eclipse is partial or total.

What makes the September 7 eclipse special is its long totality of 82 minutes and its global visibility. A lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye, and requires no visual protection like special glasses or filters.

The next visible lunar eclipse visible from the UAE will be on July 6, 2028. However it will be a partial eclipse

