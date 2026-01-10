'Cannot Be Shared, Or Transferred': Nobel Committee Shuts Doors On Trump's 'Will Accept Prize From Machado' Remark

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has boldly claimed that he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from this year's winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, if offered to him during their meet next week. The Nobel Committee, however, has firmly shut the door on the idea, reiterating that Nobel Prizes cannot be revoked, shared or transferred, once announced.

“The facts are clear and well established. Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time,” The Nobel Peace Prize's website states.

Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 last year, for her relentless advocacy for democracy in Venezuela, beating US President Donald Trump's chances of securing the award.

Trump, had time and again claimed that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Courtesy – his claims of 'stopping eight wars.' The POTUS said one should get a Nobel Prize for "every war you stopped. These were major wars. These were wars that nobody thought could have stopped".

Trump-Machado meeting amid US-Venezuela tensions

The US President voiced his willingness to accept the prestigious award from Machado after he said he learnt that the Venezuelan opposition leader wants to share the prize with him.

His claims and scheduled meeting with Machado comes at a time when US-Venezuela tensions are at an all-time high after its disposed President Nicolas Maduro's capture and Trump's subsequent claims on the country's vast oil reserves. "I think it's very nice she wants to come in, and that's what I understand the reason is," he said.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)