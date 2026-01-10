AI Leopard Video, Rs 500 Note Ban Rumour: Major Fake News Exposed

In a time when fake news spreads quickly on social media, the first week of 2026 saw several false videos, images, and misleading campaigns go viral. Many users shared them without checking facts. Here is a closer look at some of the major fake claims and the truth behind them.

Claim 1: Leopard attacks passengers on moving train in Maharashtra

A video widely shared on social media claimed that a leopard attacked passengers on a moving train in Amravati, Maharashtra. The video showed a leopard running alongside the train and trying to jump inside. It also showed a man losing balance and falling onto the tracks.

Fact

This video is not real. It is AI-generated. In several frames, parts of the leopard's body disappear. The movement of the person falling looks unnatural. These clear signs confirm that the video was created using artificial intelligence and is completely fake.

Claim 2: Rs 500 notes to be banned by March 2026

Another viral claim said that Rs 500 currency notes would be withdrawn by March 2026 and stopped from ATMs. Many posts falsely linked this to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

RBI to stop ₹500 notes from ATMs by March 2026❓Some social media posts claim that the Reserve Bank of India will discontinue the circulation of ₹500 notes by March 2026.#PIBFactCheck:❌This claim is #fake!✅ @RBI has made NO such announcement.✅ ₹500 notes have... twitter/F0Y3t0wHSf

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 2, 2026

Fact

The claim is false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified that the RBI has made no announcement about banning Rs 500 notes. These notes remain legal tender and can be used for all transactions. People are advised to trust only official RBI or government sources.

Claim 3: Venezuela protests after Nicolás Maduro's arrest

A Facebook video claimed that after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the US administration, people in Venezuela came out on the streets and destroyed statues of communist leaders.

Fact

This video is not from Venezuela. It actually shows an anti-corruption protest in the Philippines from December 2025. The footage shows people destroying an effigy of Philippine President Ferdinand during protests over alleged corruption in flood control projects.

Readers are urged to verify news through official and trusted sources before sharing.