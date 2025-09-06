QNB Partners With MCIT To Support Tasmu Accelerator Initiative
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB announced a significant partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to support the Tasmu Accelerator, an annual initiative launched to support global startups in introducing innovative solutions that contribute to Qatar's transformation into a smart nation.
The initiative focuses on strategic sectors such as healthcare, transportation and logistics, environment, financial services, and smart cities, aligning with Qatar's long-term development objectives.
As part of this partnership, QNB has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering innovation and fostering sustainable growth by supporting startups that drive digital transformation and technological progress in Qatar.
Khalid Ahmed al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice-President, QNB Group Corporate and Institutional Banking, said:
“Our sponsorship of the Tasmu Accelerator reflects QNB's strong belief in the power of innovation and technology as key drivers of Qatar's sustainable future. By supporting startups and entrepreneurs through this programme, we are contributing to Qatar's Vision of becoming a Smart Nation and reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in the country's digital transformation journey.”
Commenting on the partnership, Eman al-Kuwari, Director of Digital Innovation at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, stated:“Our partnership with QNB reflects our mutual commitment to building a more diversified and sustainable economy by supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.
“Through this co-operation, we aim to empower startups and emerging companies with the tools and opportunities needed to grow, while enhancing Qatar's position as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. This also aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and supports the country's transformation into a knowledge-based economy.
This initiative comes as part of QNB's broader strategy to support the nation's economic diversification and digital innovation goals in line with Qatar National Vision 2030
