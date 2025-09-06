Qatar's August PMI Climb Indicates 'Accelerating' Non-Oil Private Sector Activity: Oxford Economics
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's PMI climbing to 51.9 in August indicates accelerating non-oil private sector activity in the country, according to Oxford Economics.
Last month, the PMI climbed to 51.9, which Oxford Economics noted is“fuelled by the fastest job creation and employment growth in the region”.
Business activity in the GCC's non-oil private sector continued to strengthen in August, Oxford Economics said.
The UAE's PMI rose to 53.3 from July's four-year low of 52.9, driven by faster output growth. Saudi Arabia's PMI edged up slightly to 56.4, supported by stronger client demand and infrastructure projects.
“Overall, the GCC's non-oil private sector has seen sustained expansion this year, and we expect 4% growth in the region's non-oil output this year,” Oxford Economics said.
In Saudi Arabia, credit growth slowed to 15.2% y/y in August but remained well above deposit growth of 8.4%. A sharper drop in mortgage lending suggests softer real estate activity, although consumer credit stayed strong.
“We expect early interest rate cuts to support credit demand, likely pushing the average loan-to-deposit ratio to a new high. This could raise liquidity concerns in the coming months, especially if deposit growth continues to lag,” Oxford Economics noted.
In a recent report the researcher noted Qatar's fiscal balance is estimated to scale up to 5.4% (of country's GDP) in 2026 from 1.8% this year.
A growing fiscal balance signals improved macroeconomic stability and a stronger ability to manage government debt in the country, an analyst noted.
In an indication of the country's level of international competitiveness, Qatar's current account will improve further reaching 18.3% of the country's GDP in 2026, from 17.5% this year.
Qatar's real GDP growth has been forecast at 2.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) this year, rising to 4.8% in 2026.
Inflation has been forecast at 0.4% this year and 2.8% in 2026.
In its last country report, Oxford Economics noted Qatar's GDP growth“will more than double” in 2026-2027, with both the energy and non-energy sectors contributing positively this year and beyond, according to Oxford Economics's PMI non-oil private sector Oxford Economics
Last month, the PMI climbed to 51.9, which Oxford Economics noted is“fuelled by the fastest job creation and employment growth in the region”.
Business activity in the GCC's non-oil private sector continued to strengthen in August, Oxford Economics said.
The UAE's PMI rose to 53.3 from July's four-year low of 52.9, driven by faster output growth. Saudi Arabia's PMI edged up slightly to 56.4, supported by stronger client demand and infrastructure projects.
“Overall, the GCC's non-oil private sector has seen sustained expansion this year, and we expect 4% growth in the region's non-oil output this year,” Oxford Economics said.
In Saudi Arabia, credit growth slowed to 15.2% y/y in August but remained well above deposit growth of 8.4%. A sharper drop in mortgage lending suggests softer real estate activity, although consumer credit stayed strong.
“We expect early interest rate cuts to support credit demand, likely pushing the average loan-to-deposit ratio to a new high. This could raise liquidity concerns in the coming months, especially if deposit growth continues to lag,” Oxford Economics noted.
In a recent report the researcher noted Qatar's fiscal balance is estimated to scale up to 5.4% (of country's GDP) in 2026 from 1.8% this year.
A growing fiscal balance signals improved macroeconomic stability and a stronger ability to manage government debt in the country, an analyst noted.
In an indication of the country's level of international competitiveness, Qatar's current account will improve further reaching 18.3% of the country's GDP in 2026, from 17.5% this year.
Qatar's real GDP growth has been forecast at 2.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) this year, rising to 4.8% in 2026.
Inflation has been forecast at 0.4% this year and 2.8% in 2026.
In its last country report, Oxford Economics noted Qatar's GDP growth“will more than double” in 2026-2027, with both the energy and non-energy sectors contributing positively this year and beyond, according to Oxford Economics's PMI non-oil private sector Oxford Economics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment