Putin: Foreign Forces In Ukraine To Be Legitimate Target

2025-09-06 02:01:14
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Russian president has warned that sending foreign forces to Ukraine under any guise amid the ongoing war would be a“legitimate target” for Moscow.

According to Associated Press, Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any foreign troops sent to Ukraine while their war is still ongoing would be considered a“legitimate target” for Moscow.

It said:“Putin's comments came hours after European leaders re-pledged their commitment to a potential peacekeeping force, a prospect that Moscow has repeatedly described as“unacceptable.”

According to the AP, Putin has rejected the idea that peacekeeping forces should be deployed in Ukraine after a final peace agreement.

“No one should doubt” that Moscow would comply with a treaty to halt its 31⁄2-year full-scale invasion of its neighbor”.

He said that security guarantees would be needed for both Russia and Ukraine.

