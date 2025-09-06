Putin: Foreign Forces In Ukraine To Be Legitimate Target
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Russian president has warned that sending foreign forces to Ukraine under any guise amid the ongoing war would be a“legitimate target” for Moscow.
According to Associated Press, Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any foreign troops sent to Ukraine while their war is still ongoing would be considered a“legitimate target” for Moscow.
It said:“Putin's comments came hours after European leaders re-pledged their commitment to a potential peacekeeping force, a prospect that Moscow has repeatedly described as“unacceptable.”
According to the AP, Putin has rejected the idea that peacekeeping forces should be deployed in Ukraine after a final peace agreement.
“No one should doubt” that Moscow would comply with a treaty to halt its 31⁄2-year full-scale invasion of its neighbor”.
He said that security guarantees would be needed for both Russia and Ukraine.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment