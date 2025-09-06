Jujitsu Qualifying Tournament Kicks Off In Kabul
KABUL (Pajhwok): A jujitsu qualifying competition featuring 150 athletes from 12 clubs has begun in Kabul, the National Olympic Committee said on Saturday.
In a statement, the Olympics, Physical Training and Sports Department wrote a jujitsu selection competition has begun in Kabul among 150 athletes from 12 clubs, which would be held in two styles,“Nivaza and Full Contact”.
The two-day competitions are being held in three age categories (teenagers, youth and adults, the statement added.
According to the NOC, at the end of competitions, 15 best athletes will be selected for the Kabul team.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment