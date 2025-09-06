Jujitsu Qualifying Tournament Kicks Off In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A jujitsu qualifying competition featuring 150 athletes from 12 clubs has begun in Kabul, the National Olympic Committee said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Olympics, Physical Training and Sports Department wrote a jujitsu selection competition has begun in Kabul among 150 athletes from 12 clubs, which would be held in two styles,“Nivaza and Full Contact”.

The two-day competitions are being held in three age categories (teenagers, youth and adults, the statement added.

According to the NOC, at the end of competitions, 15 best athletes will be selected for the Kabul team.

hz/ma