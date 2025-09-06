ED Attaches Properties Involved In Illegal Syndicate Mining Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Gurugram zonal office has attached 44 immovable properties having agricultural lands of more than 85 acres, worth Rs. 30 crore (approx.) situated at Ludhiana, Roop Nagar, SAS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and other districts of Punjab, belonging to Kuldeep Singh Makkar, Angad Singh Makkar, Puneet Singh Makkar and their business entities in illegal syndicate mining case under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

“ED initiated investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by Haryana Police under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Environment Protection Act, 1986 related to illegal mining of sand, boulder-gravel and boulder-gravel-sand in District Yamuna Nagar against various mining lease holder companies namely M/s Mubarikpur Royalty Company, M/s Development Strategies (India) Pvt Ltd, M/s Delhi Royalty Company, M/s JSM Foods Pvt Ltd and M/s PS Buildtech, also against various Screening Plants & Stone Crushers and associated persons,” the ED said in its statement.

ED investigation reveals that the total Proceeds of Crime (PoC) generated out of these illegal mining activities in this case is estimated to be more than Rs. 300 crore, out of which the share of Angad Singh Makkar and his family is more than Rs. 110 crore.

“The entity, namely Mubarikpur Royalty Company and associated syndicate members, have done mining on unauthorised lands and beyond permissible limits and by generating fake e-Rawanas,” the agency said.

According to the ED, the sale proceeds of mined minerals of all the mining entities used to come in cash only. Cash generated from these illegal activities was distributed amongst these members who were beneficiaries of the mining entities, in an organised manner.

Earlier, ED had conducted a search in the matter and had arrested Dilbag Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Surender Panwar, and Angad Singh Makkar u/s 19 of PMLA, 2002, and provisionally attached properties worth Rs. 122 crore (approx.) of Dilbag Singh and his associates, including Angad Singh Makkar, which was later confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority.

During the search action, incriminating evidences were recovered indicating that the persons involved in syndicate mining were in receipts of huge cash receipts out of such mining activities.

Such documents were also corroborated with the statements of the employees and the huge money earned by this syndicate mining group by laundering the funds were also investigated upon.

Further, one Prosecution Complaint has been filed before the Special Court, Ambala in this case wherein the cognizance has been taken by the Ld. Court.

Further investigation is under progress.