MP: Ganesh Visarjan Begins Amid Tight Security CM Reviews Statewide Preparations
In Bhopal, six major ghats witnessed early morning immersions, with large idols lowered using cranes and smaller ones placed in specially prepared tanks. A total of 33 immersion points were set up across the city, where devotees gathered with drums, chants, and slogans to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa.
Security was heightened across the state, with police personnel deployed in large numbers. CCTV surveillance, divers, and disaster response teams were stationed to ensure public safety. The immersion process is expected to continue late into the night.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a high-level review meeting with senior police and administrative officials to assess preparedness. District Collectors and Superintendents of Police joined the meeting virtually, briefing the CM on arrangements in their respective regions.
Yadav instructed officials to remain on high alert, especially in view of heavy rainfall, and emphasised the need for swift flood relief measures.“The administration must stay vigilant and ensure safe immersion. People should be relocated if necessary,” he said.
The Chief Minister also observed a live demonstration of disaster management protocols and urged officials to act with sensitivity and urgency in case of emergencies.
