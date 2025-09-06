Chandigarh University Launches 'Campus Tank' To Boost Startup Ecosystem

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Chandigarh University on Saturday launched its ambitious initiative 'Campus Tank' at the Constitution Club of India, aimed at strengthening India's startup ecosystem by fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and investors.

Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Himani Sood, highlighted the pivotal role of government policies and collaborative efforts in making India a global startup leader.

“The government has been very instrumental in making India the leading pioneer in terms of incubation and setup of startups. From third to number one, till Viksit Bharat is going to be a reality. It's not a dream because the government, angel investors, and now even academia are working towards it,” she said.

She noted that over 51 per cent of India's startups now emerge from tier-2 and tier-3 cities - a trend she described as“a remarkable data point.”

Citing unicorns like PhonePe, Byju's, OYO, and Ola, she stressed that startups and entrepreneurs would be“the biggest stars of Viksit Bharat”.

Calling for collective participation, she urged government bodies, investors, and academia to“join hands and create the miracle of making the best unicorns in this nation called Bharat.”

Chancellor of Chandigarh University and Rajya Sabha MP, Satnam Singh Sandhu, underlined the significance of visionary leadership in driving the country's growth.

“The progress and growth of any nation depend on its vision, which is shaped by its leadership. We are fortunate that for the past 11 years, our country has had leadership providing a clear vision - an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Union Minister Jitender Singh lauded the launch as a first-of-its-kind initiative that could redefine industry-academia collaboration.

“Campus Tank is dedicated to startups, creating a structure for easy facilitation of public-private linkages with universities acting as catalysts. I am sure this trend would pick up across the country,” he remarked.

He emphasised the need for strong industry linkages to consolidate India's startup momentum, adding,“We have already reached number three in the startup ecosystem globally. This startup movement should have robust industry connections.”

With the launch of Campus Tank, Chandigarh University has positioned itself as a key player in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship aligned with India's vision of Viksit Bharat.