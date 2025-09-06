Jointcommerce Launches A21+ Zero Party Data Community Digital Advertising Platform For Retailers, Brands, And Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Privacy-first platform helps retailers and brands in highly regulated industries reach A21+ audiences, drive orders, and measure sales ROI





JointCommerce Logo

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JointCommerce today announced the launch of the JointCommerce Community , a privacy-first platform that helps brands and retailers in highly regulated industries reach A21+ zero-party audiences across mainstream websites, mobile apps, and CTV/OTT, and convert that reach into measurable online orders and in-store demand.

Consumers sign up to join JointCommerce to find their favorite retailers and brands locally. Through a double opt-in experience, shoppers share preferences that inform durable identity and modeled new customer segments. Where permitted, identities are matched 1:1 to device IDs and to hashed emails, then activated programmatically with precise geo-targeting down to ZIP Code trade areas. Campaigns run as display and video across premium publishers, including ESPN, The Hollywood Reporter, Hearst properties, NBC, CBS, NFL Network Weather, and Daily Mail, meeting shoppers where they actually spend time.

JointCommerce understands the challenges operators in highly regulated industries face, from complex digital advertising rules to high operational costs and compliance demands that squeeze margins. To address this, the company provides actionable zero-party data across mainstream publisher inventory at scale with no minimums, allowing brands and retailers to start at any budget, prove lift quickly, and grow efficiently.

The platform is designed to shorten the path to purchase. For brands, the Buy Now Store Locator routes programmatic traffic to a brand locator page and deep links directly into retailer online menus and brand product pages, turning the locator into a performance channel. For retailers, ads route shoppers to relevant product or category pages on eCommerce menus to drive immediate orders from new shoppers rather than recycled traffic. The same audiences and creative people can extend to in-store menu screens to capture walk-in demand.

Measurement is powered by the JointCommerce Pixel, which provides closed-loop attribution across a brand's entire retail partner network. Real-time dashboards report product-level and store-level outcomes such as add-to-cart, checkout, and completed orders, enabling clear ROAS for both acquisition and retention. After a shopper converts, JointCommerce automatically suppresses them from acquisition tactics and moves them to retention tracks so budgets remain focused on net-new growth. Retailers own, keep, and can monetize their data, including co-op revenue share options for on-menu and in-store media with participating brands.

“Marketers in highly regulated industries deserve mainstream reach with enterprise-grade identity and attribution,” said James Troja, Founder and CEO of JointCommerce.“By uniting double opt-in zero party data with premium publishers, we deliver what matters most, new customers in, orders out, and data that retailers keep and monetize. JointCommerce Community puts the power back in the hands of retailers and brands by directing qualified A21+ audiences directly to their online menus enabling complete data ownership. We are equally committed to advancing responsible growth through compliant, age-gated media and transparent reporting.”

About JointCommerce

JointCommerce is a best-in-class programmatic consumer data and digital advertising technology platform that connects brands and retailers in highly regulated industries with A21+ shoppers through zero-party audiences, mainstream media activation across web, in-app, and CTV/OTT, and closed-loop measurement. From Buy Now store locators and direct-to-menu traffic to in-store screens and revenue share programs, JointCommerce drives incremental growth with full transparency. Learn more at app.jointcommerce.com .

Media Contact:

James Troja

Founder & CEO, JointCommerce

9496982094

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at