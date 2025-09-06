Ethereum's Upgrade Momentum And AIXA Miner: How To Earn Daily ETH Rewards Without Holding ETH

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) The Ethereum (ETH) network is on its way to full scalability after rolling out its upgrades which was accompanied by a huge investor interest coming back. ETH was trading between $3,350 and $3,450 in early August, and the analysts were of the opinion that the next big Ethereum“Pectra” upgrade, which is a significant update that will improve validator performance and staking mechanisms, could be a long-term bullish driver.



How about a situation where you can be a beneficiary of Ethereum's momentum without the necessity of owning ETH directly, staking it, or dealing with DeFi risks? Just here is where AIXA Miner fits the picture. AIXA is a go-to platform for steady daily income with crypto stablecoin equivalents such as Ethereum by utilizing a cloud-based mining infrastructure which is very secure and without the need to buy or hold ETH. And yes, every 24 hours, you get rewarded, no matter if it is BTC, ETH, or other miner contract types that you prefer. Start Mining Today with a Free $20 Bonus from AIXA Miner Why Ethereum Still Holds the Crown in Smart Contracts and DeFi Many new smart contract platforms such as Solana and Avalanche are making a lot of noise but Ethereum still remains the leader. Ethereum is the backbone of more than 70% of all DeFi protocols and most stablecoins. After the switch to proof-of-stake that has already happened in the past, Ethereum is presently enhancing efficiency, gas fees, and validator participation by implementing sequential phased upgrades. The future “ Pectra” hard fork, planned roughly for Q4 2025, will unite two significant upgrades: EIP-7002 and EIP-7251 that jointly focus on improving validator limits and smart contract control of staking withdrawal. This will probably improve staking performance and trust in the network, thereby cornering the attention of new institutional investors. In short, Ethereum is just setting the ground for the new bullish run. And miners and passive earners on AIXA are already witnessing the benefits on a daily basis, while traders are wondering about the future. How AIXA Miner Makes It Possible for You to Gain from Ethereum with No Difficulty at All The great thing about AIXA Miner is that it is very simple. There is no need to have a wallet or purchase ETH. You do not even have to take care of staking or the technical part of infrastructure. When you register on the official homepage , you immediately get a $20 welcome bonus that you can use to mine for free. Besides this, you can also check out the paid ones for ETH miners, Litecoin, Dogecoin, or high-powered BTC. All the earnings are deposited every 24 hours to your dashboard where you can decide to see, withdraw, or reinvest. Latest AIXA Miner Contracts: August 2025

Contract Name Amount (USD) Duration Daily Earnings (USD) Total Earnings (USD) LTC Free Experience Miner $20 1 Day $0.80 $20 + DOGE Beginner Experience Miner $100 2 Days $100 + BTC Miner S21+ $1,200 10 Days $1,200 + $162 ETC Miner X44-P $3,500 12 Days $3,500 + BTC Miner A15Pro-218T $7,000 15 Days $7,000 +

These contracts allow you to mine on the Ethereum network, which means you are free from the energy consumption issues associated with the Proof of Work consensus mechanism. Your returns are stable, and you can adjust the reinvestment amount according to your financial ability.

Referral Rewards: Multiply Your Earnings by Inviting Others

In addition to mining, AIXA Miner also provides a new multi-level referral program which enables users to generate passive income if their invitees decide to turn on any contract. For each person you attract, you get:



the 5% of the profits on the referrals that are Level 1

the 2% of the profits on the referrals that are Level 2 the 1% of the profits on the referrals that are Level 3

Simply put, if an individual registers using your link and invests $5,000, you become $250 richer instantly without having to do anything. The referral bonuses are deposited automatically into your account balance and you have the option to withdraw them or use them to activate new contracts.

Security, Speed, and Simplicity in One Platform

Whether you're an inexperienced user or a crypto expert, AIXA Miner is designed for easy access. The goal is to ensure that every feature of the platform is user-friendly, compatible with mobile devices, and has good visibility. From your dashboard, you can track investments, monitor rewards, and withdraw funds without any delay.

If you have any doubts about the legitimacy of the platform, AIXA is fully supported by mining devices and infrastructure all over the world.

Ready to Scale? AIXA VIP Club Offers More Rewards

In case you want to increase your income, the AIXA VIP Club can offer top aggregate users not only better interest rates, advanced access to contracts, but also premium customer support. When you cross particular thresholds of investment, the VIP level is turned on and the privileges are laudable.

Conclusion: Position Yourself Early for Ethereum's Next Bull Phase

Ethereum is definitely not going to stop; it is still in the process of evolution. And as the project further pushes scalability and recovers energy usage of staking ones, those who got in early will be the biggest winners.

AIXA Miner changes the game for you to profit from Ethereum's growth without having to ETH or solve the DeFi puzzles. It's the most genius passive method of mining recurring income in the crypto's economy in flux, from free contracts to professional-grade mining solutions. Open Your Free Account and Get ETH-Indexed Incentives Now

Company Details

Company address: 5800 S Quebec St, Greenwood Village,

Company email: ...

Official website:

#BitcoinMining

#AICloudMining

#CryptoPassiveIncome

#DogecoinMining

#AIXAMinerContracts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Doctobel , Empirits , Fexti , Go Media , Go Media2 , Google News , Healthfirsto , No PR , PR-Wirein , ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution , The Newswire , English