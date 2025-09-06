Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 141.4 manat ($83.1), or 2.4 percent, as observed at the conclusion of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 232.6 manat ($136.8), or 4 percent, compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,984 manat ($3,520).

Gold ounce value change August 25 5,720 manat ($3,364) September 1 5,908 manat ($3,475) August 26 5,742 manat ($3,377) September 2 5,944 manat ($3,496) August 27 5,737 manat ($3,374) September 3 6,013 manat ($3,537) August 28 5,763 manat ($3,390) September 4 6,005 manat ($3,532) August 29 5,794 manat ($3,408) September 5 6,049 manat ($3,558) Average weekly rate 5,751 manat ($3,382) Average weekly rate 5,984 manat ($3,520)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.69 manat, or $0.40 (1 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 69.2 manat ($40.7), which is 5.1 percent, or 3.38 manat ($1.98), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change August 25 65.9 manat ($38.7) September 1 68.7 manat ($40.4) August 26 66 manat ($38.8) September 2 69.3 manat ($40.7) August 27 65.3 manat ($38.4) September 3 69.2 manat ($40.7) August 28 65.8 manat ($38.7) September 4 69.2 manat ($40.7) August 29 66 manat ($38.8) September 5 69.4 manat ($40.8) Average weekly rate 65.8 manat ($38.7) Average weekly rate 69.2 manat ($40.7)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 9.73 manat ($5.72), or 0.4 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 82.2 manat, or $48.3 (3.6 percent), to 2,380 manat ($1,400) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change August 25 2,306 manat ($1,356) September 1 2,342 manat ($1,377) August 26 2,289 manat ($1,346) September 2 2,417 manat ($1,421) August 27 2,301 manat ($1,353) September 3 2,386 manat ($1,403) August 28 2,292 manat ($1,348) September 4 2,403 manat ($1,413) August 29 2,302 manat ($1,354) September 5 2,352 manat ($1,383) Average weekly rate 2,298 manat ($1,351) Average weekly rate 2,380 manat ($1,400)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 16.6 manat ($9.76), or 0.9 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 50.3 manat ($29.5), or 2.7 percent, compared to last week, to 1,927 manat ($1,133).

Palladium ounce value change August 25 1,901 manat ($1,118) September 1 1,906 manat ($1,121) August 26 1,870 manat ($1,100) September 2 1,929 manat ($1,134) August 27 1,872. manat ($1,101) September 3 1,945 manat ($1,144) August 28 1,861 manat ($1,094) September 4 1,932 manat ($1,136) August 29 1,878 manat ($1,104) September 5 1,922 manat ($1,130) Average weekly rate 1,876 manat ($1,103) Average weekly rate 1,927 manat ($1,133)