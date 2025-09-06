Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

2025-09-06 10:06:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 141.4 manat ($83.1), or 2.4 percent, as observed at the conclusion of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 232.6 manat ($136.8), or 4 percent, compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,984 manat ($3,520).

Gold ounce value change

August 25

5,720 manat ($3,364)

September 1

5,908 manat ($3,475)

August 26

5,742 manat ($3,377)

September 2

5,944 manat ($3,496)

August 27

5,737 manat ($3,374)

September 3

6,013 manat ($3,537)

August 28

5,763 manat ($3,390)

September 4

6,005 manat ($3,532)

August 29

5,794 manat ($3,408)

September 5

6,049 manat ($3,558)

Average weekly rate

5,751 manat ($3,382)

Average weekly rate

5,984 manat ($3,520)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.69 manat, or $0.40 (1 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 69.2 manat ($40.7), which is 5.1 percent, or 3.38 manat ($1.98), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

August 25

65.9 manat ($38.7)

September 1

68.7 manat ($40.4)

August 26

66 manat ($38.8)

September 2

69.3 manat ($40.7)

August 27

65.3 manat ($38.4)

September 3

69.2 manat ($40.7)

August 28

65.8 manat ($38.7)

September 4

69.2 manat ($40.7)

August 29

66 manat ($38.8)

September 5

69.4 manat ($40.8)

Average weekly rate

65.8 manat ($38.7)

Average weekly rate

69.2 manat ($40.7)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 9.73 manat ($5.72), or 0.4 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 82.2 manat, or $48.3 (3.6 percent), to 2,380 manat ($1,400) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

August 25

2,306 manat ($1,356)

September 1

2,342 manat ($1,377)

August 26

2,289 manat ($1,346)

September 2

2,417 manat ($1,421)

August 27

2,301 manat ($1,353)

September 3

2,386 manat ($1,403)

August 28

2,292 manat ($1,348)

September 4

2,403 manat ($1,413)

August 29

2,302 manat ($1,354)

September 5

2,352 manat ($1,383)

Average weekly rate

2,298 manat ($1,351)

Average weekly rate

2,380 manat ($1,400)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 16.6 manat ($9.76), or 0.9 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 50.3 manat ($29.5), or 2.7 percent, compared to last week, to 1,927 manat ($1,133).

Palladium ounce value change

August 25

1,901 manat ($1,118)

September 1

1,906 manat ($1,121)

August 26

1,870 manat ($1,100)

September 2

1,929 manat ($1,134)

August 27

1,872. manat ($1,101)

September 3

1,945 manat ($1,144)

August 28

1,861 manat ($1,094)

September 4

1,932 manat ($1,136)

August 29

1,878 manat ($1,104)

September 5

1,922 manat ($1,130)

Average weekly rate

1,876 manat ($1,103)

Average weekly rate

1,927 manat ($1,133)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

