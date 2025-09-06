Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|
Gold ounce value change
|
August 25
|
5,720 manat ($3,364)
|
September 1
|
5,908 manat ($3,475)
|
August 26
|
5,742 manat ($3,377)
|
September 2
|
5,944 manat ($3,496)
|
August 27
|
5,737 manat ($3,374)
|
September 3
|
6,013 manat ($3,537)
|
August 28
|
5,763 manat ($3,390)
|
September 4
|
6,005 manat ($3,532)
|
August 29
|
5,794 manat ($3,408)
|
September 5
|
6,049 manat ($3,558)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,751 manat ($3,382)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,984 manat ($3,520)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.69 manat, or $0.40 (1 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 69.2 manat ($40.7), which is 5.1 percent, or 3.38 manat ($1.98), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
August 25
|
65.9 manat ($38.7)
|
September 1
|
68.7 manat ($40.4)
|
August 26
|
66 manat ($38.8)
|
September 2
|
69.3 manat ($40.7)
|
August 27
|
65.3 manat ($38.4)
|
September 3
|
69.2 manat ($40.7)
|
August 28
|
65.8 manat ($38.7)
|
September 4
|
69.2 manat ($40.7)
|
August 29
|
66 manat ($38.8)
|
September 5
|
69.4 manat ($40.8)
|
Average weekly rate
|
65.8 manat ($38.7)
|
Average weekly rate
|
69.2 manat ($40.7)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 9.73 manat ($5.72), or 0.4 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 82.2 manat, or $48.3 (3.6 percent), to 2,380 manat ($1,400) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
August 25
|
2,306 manat ($1,356)
|
September 1
|
2,342 manat ($1,377)
|
August 26
|
2,289 manat ($1,346)
|
September 2
|
2,417 manat ($1,421)
|
August 27
|
2,301 manat ($1,353)
|
September 3
|
2,386 manat ($1,403)
|
August 28
|
2,292 manat ($1,348)
|
September 4
|
2,403 manat ($1,413)
|
August 29
|
2,302 manat ($1,354)
|
September 5
|
2,352 manat ($1,383)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,298 manat ($1,351)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,380 manat ($1,400)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 16.6 manat ($9.76), or 0.9 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 50.3 manat ($29.5), or 2.7 percent, compared to last week, to 1,927 manat ($1,133).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
August 25
|
1,901 manat ($1,118)
|
September 1
|
1,906 manat ($1,121)
|
August 26
|
1,870 manat ($1,100)
|
September 2
|
1,929 manat ($1,134)
|
August 27
|
1,872. manat ($1,101)
|
September 3
|
1,945 manat ($1,144)
|
August 28
|
1,861 manat ($1,094)
|
September 4
|
1,932 manat ($1,136)
|
August 29
|
1,878 manat ($1,104)
|
September 5
|
1,922 manat ($1,130)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,876 manat ($1,103)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,927 manat ($1,133)
Legal Disclaimer:
