Escalating Israeli Attacks In Gaza Forcing More Palestinians Into Displacement: UN
New York: The United Nations confirmed that the escalation of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip forced growing numbers of civilians into repeated displacement, amid worsening humanitarian conditions.
UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press briefing that 3,000 new displacement cases were recorded from northern Gaza to the south over the past two days.
He also reiterated that the Israeli continues to obstruct and restrict the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
On developments in occupied West Bank, Dujarric reported that 2,780 Palestinians have been injured there by Israeli occupation forces and settlers since January 2025.
He noted that this represents a 39 percent increase in Israeli assaults on Palestinians compared to 2024.
The death toll from Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza since October 7, 2023, has so far risen to 64,300 martyrs, with 162,005 wounded, amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
