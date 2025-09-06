Azerbaijan, Qatari Power Int'l Holding Weigh Up Potential For Implementing Joint Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Opportunities to broaden cooperation in energy sector and to implement joint projects between Azerbaijan and Qatar's Power International Holding (PIH) were explored, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to Qatar, we met with Ramez Al-Khayyat, President and Group CEO of Power International Holding. During the discussions, we emphasized the particular importance of advancing mutually beneficial initiatives," he said.

PIH is a diversified business conglomerate grouped into six main groups: Energy, Concessions and Construction, Industries & Services, Agriculture & Food Industries, Real Estate, Lifestyle (Hospitality, Entertainment & Catering), and Services.