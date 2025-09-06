Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Qatari Power Int'l Holding Weigh Up Potential For Implementing Joint Projects

Azerbaijan, Qatari Power Int'l Holding Weigh Up Potential For Implementing Joint Projects


2025-09-06 09:04:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ Opportunities to broaden cooperation in energy sector and to implement joint projects between Azerbaijan and Qatar's Power International Holding (PIH) were explored, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to Qatar, we met with Ramez Al-Khayyat, President and Group CEO of Power International Holding. During the discussions, we emphasized the particular importance of advancing mutually beneficial initiatives," he said.

PIH is a diversified business conglomerate grouped into six main groups: Energy, Concessions and Construction, Industries & Services, Agriculture & Food Industries, Real Estate, Lifestyle (Hospitality, Entertainment & Catering), and Services.

MENAFN06092025000187011040ID1110025397

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search