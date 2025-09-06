Invaders Strike Kramatorsk With Drones, One Person Injured
“The Kramatorsk community is under Russian fire today... At 9:00 a.m., an enemy FPV drone with a PG7 struck a car in a private sector. A man born in 1952 was injured,” the community leader wrote.
He noted that at 9:00 a.m., an enemy Italmas UAV struck a private sector of Kramatorsk, damaging at least two residential buildings.Read also: In September, Russia attacks Ukraine with 1,300 UAVs and 50 missiles – Zelensky
In addition, at 12:45 p.m., Russian troops struck one of the villages in the community, where the final consequences are still being determined.
As reported, on September 5, Russians killed four residents of Donetsk region: three in Siversk and one in Bilytske. Another person in the region was wounded during the day.
Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko / Facebook
