PM Narendra Modi To Skip 80Th UNGA Amid India-US Tensions, Jaishankar To Represent India: Sources

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to the United States this month to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Instead, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India at the high-level meetings in New York. The decision comes at a time when India–US relations are navigating sensitive trade disputes, particularly over tariffs, and as the world confronts a host of geopolitical and economic challenges. A visit by the Prime Minister would have carried significant symbolic weight in reinforcing India's position on these pressing issues.

Diplomatic sources noted that it is uncommon for an Indian Prime Minister to attend UN meetings in consecutive years. Last year, PM Modi did not address the General Assembly but participated in the UN's Summit of the Future in New York, underscoring India's continued engagement at the global stage.

The General Assembly debate will run from September 23 to 29, with Brazil delivering the opening address, followed by US President Donald Trump. Given Trump's past criticisms of the UN, his remarks are expected to draw close international attention.

Jaishankar to Address Global Security, Economic Recovery, and Development

Modi's absence may be read internationally as India conserving its top-level engagements for more targeted bilateral summits rather than multilateral platforms that often yield limited concrete outcomes. At the same time, it reflects confidence in Jaishankar's ability to articulate India's worldview on issues ranging from the reform of global institutions to supply chain resilience and equitable economic recovery. With wars, inflationary pressures, and climate crises shaping the UN agenda, India will still be visible but perhaps in a tone more technocratic than political.

Dr. Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver India's statement on September 27 and will also take part in a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings. His agenda is expected to focus on global security, economic recovery, and sustainable development.

While Prime Minister Modi has been a prominent figure at international forums in recent years, officials emphasized that Dr. Jaishankar's leadership ensures both continuity and substance in India's diplomatic outreach.