Rare Total Lunar Eclipse To Be Visible In Jordan Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra)-- The skies of the Kingdom will witness a rare total lunar eclipse Sunday evening, the longest since 2022, as the Earth's shadow will completely cover the Moon's disk, turning it into a coppery red in a celestial spectacle awaited by enthusiasts and observers.Astronomical estimates indicate that around 77 percent of the world's population will be able to see the eclipse, while about 60 percent will be able to follow all of its phases from start to finish.President of the Jordanian Astronomical Society, Ammar Sakaji, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the eclipse begins when the Moon enters the penumbra at 6:28 p.m., Amman time, though the Moon will still be below the horizon then. It will rise at 6:47 p.m. in the penumbral phase. The partial eclipse will begin at 7:27 p.m., with the reddish tint gradually appearing, he explained.The total eclipse begins at 8:30 p.m. when the Earth's shadow engulfs the entire lunar disk, reaching its peak at 9:11 p.m. as the Moon moves into the deepest part of the shadow. The total phase ends at 9:52 p.m., after which the Moon will gradually emerge from the shadow until the partial eclipse ends at 10:56 p.m. and the penumbral eclipse concludes at 11:55 p.m., he explained.Sakaji confirmed that the eclipse will last five hours and eight minutes in total, with the total phase lasting 82 full minutes. The event will be visible across the Kingdom as well as many countries in Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe, with varying clarity.The Jordanian Astronomical Society invited the public to join an observation event at Sports City (Gate 3 near the Martyrs' Memorial) starting at 7 p.m. Telescopes will be available for observation and photography, alongside live broadcasts on social media and media outlets to showcase the eclipse phases.The society noted that the period from 8:30 to 9:52 p.m. will be the best time for observation, stressing that the event presents a rare opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to observe and photograph the Moon.Hanna Sabat, Director of Scientific Affairs and Training at the Regional Center for Space Science and Technology Education, explained the reason for the Moon's red color during total eclipse. He said that when Earth blocks direct sunlight, light passes through its atmosphere, scattering short wavelengths (blue and violet) while allowing longer wavelengths (red and orange) to pass through, which reflect onto the Moon's surface.He added that the phenomenon resembles sunrise or sunset, though it differs from the reddish hue seen when the Moon rises close to the horizon. He outlined the phases: penumbral, partial, and total eclipse, before the Moon gradually regains full brightness.Anas Swalahah, member of the International Astronomy Center, confirmed that the eclipse can be observed with the naked eye without complex equipment, though photography requires precautions.He advised using phones or cameras fixed on a stable surface or tripod, with professional settings to adjust exposure time, especially during total eclipse when the Moon's light dims. He stressed the importance of selecting a clear site facing the eastern horizon to follow all eclipse phases.For his part, Ali Taani, Professor of Astrophysics and Space Sciences at Al-Balqa Applied University, gave a broader reading of the phenomenon. He noted that 2025 will witness two total lunar eclipses (March 14 and September 7) in addition to two partial solar eclipses (March 29 and September 21, not visible in the Arab region).The recurrence of these phenomena demonstrates the "remarkable precision of astronomical calculations," which official institutions rely on to determine the start of lunar months, he pointed out.A lunar eclipse occurs exclusively during the full moon when Earth is between the Sun and the Moon, while a solar eclipse occurs during the new moon when the Moon is between Earth and the Sun, Taani explained. He added that each lunar eclipse is usually followed by a solar eclipse about two weeks later, noting that "eclipse seasons" recur twice a year, each potentially including both a lunar and solar eclipse.