Probe Intensifies Into Rajasthan MLA Daughter's Fake Disability Certificate

Jaipur, Sep 6 (IANS) The Special Operations Group (SOG) has intensified its investigation into allegations that Kanchan Chauhan, daughter of Beawar BJP MLA Shankar Singh Rawat, allegedly secured a government job using a fake disability certificate.

Chauhan, currently posted as Tehsildar in Karera, Bhilwara, is accused of misusing the certificate during the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination to obtain the post of Naib Tehsildar.

The office of the Additional Director General of Police, ATS and SOG, had issued a notice to Chauhan, stating that the inquiry was being conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, SOG, Jaipur.

As part of the probe, she was directed to undergo a medical examination on September 3. A medical board was constituted at SMS Hospital, Jaipur, for the purpose. However, despite doctors waiting from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Chauhan failed to turn up for the examination.

This was not the first time her medical test was scheduled. On September 1, Chauhan had appeared at the SOG headquarters, but the medical board had not been set up at SMS Hospital, and the process was postponed.

With her absence on September 3, the investigation has now been further extended, said officials.

The case began after Beawar resident Phanish Kumar Soni filed a complaint on August 12, alleging that Chauhan had used a fraudulent disability certificate to secure her appointment. Following this, SOG not only summoned her but also sought several documents, including a self-attested copy of her Aadhaar card, appointment order issued by the department, and four passport-sized photographs.

Defending his daughter, MLA Shankar Singh Rawat had termed the allegations“completely baseless,” insisting that the truth would come out only after the investigation is completed.

The matter is part of a larger probe by the SOG into the use of fake disability certificates in government recruitment. So far, 37 officers and employees have been found to have secured jobs through such means.

However, medical examinations of many accused are still pending. Once completed, SOG is expected to register FIRs against those found guilty. The case has triggered political and administrative attention, as it reports the use of fraudulent recruitment practices in the state.