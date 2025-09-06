Gothika Partners With 'Godfather Of Fangs' To Create Realistic Custom Vampire Fangs For Halloween

STRATHAM, NH, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Halloween approaches, Gothika , a leading contact lens company, has announced a partnership with the renowned "Godfather of Fangs," Scott Smiledge , to create a line of custom-fit vampire fangs . These fangs are said to be the most realistic and easy-to-use at-home product on the market.Smiledge, who has been fitting fangs in Salem since 1993, is known for his expertise in creating realistic fangs for Halloween enthusiasts. With this partnership, Gothika aims to bring the same level of authenticity and quality to their vampire fangs as they do with their contact lenses.The custom-fit vampire fangs are designed to fit snugly onto the wearer's teeth in just 15 minutes without the need for messy glue or adhesives. This makes them the perfect accessory for anyone looking to complete their Halloween costume with a touch of vampire flair. Smiledge himself has praised the fangs, stating that they are the most realistic he has ever seen for an at-home product."We are thrilled to partner with Smiledge, the 'Godfather of Fangs,' to bring our customers the most realistic and easy-to-use vampire fangs for Halloween," said a spokesperson for Gothika. "With his expertise and our commitment to quality, we are confident that these fangs will be a hit among Halloween enthusiasts."The custom-fit vampire fangs are now available for purchase on Gothika's website, just in time for Halloween. With this partnership, Gothika continues to push the boundaries of creativity and authenticity in the Halloween industry. For more information, visit Gothika's website or follow them on social media.

