Watch: UAE Team Delivers Aid In Areas Hit By Devastating Afghanistan Earthquake
A UEA team is currently delivering much-needed humanitarian aid to those affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Afghanistan on Tuesday.
Powerful earthquakes have already ravaged the South Asian nation, crushed by war, poverty and shrinking aid earlier this week. The Taliban administration estimated 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries by Thursday.
The week's first earthquake of magnitude 6, just minutes before midnight on Sunday, was one of Afghanistan's deadliest, unleashing damage and destruction in the provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar when it struck at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles).
A second quake of magnitude 5.5 on Tuesday caused panic and interrupted rescue efforts as it sent rocks sliding down mountains and cut off roads to villages in remote areas.
To answer the urgent needs of the affected populations, the UAE has extended a humanitarian bridge through the Emirates International Aid Agency and its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent.
The team has managed to deliver 31 trucks loaded with essential food supplies, medical equipment, and shelter tents so far and distributed to those in need in Afghanistan's Kunar province.
Reflecting its longstanding commitment to extending aid and assistance to people in need around the world, these efforts form part of the UAE's rapid relief response to those impacted by natural disasters and crises.
The team began its humanitarian and relief operations in Afghanistan immediately upon arrival last Wednesday, following the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support and assist those affected by the powerful earthquake.
