Trump Confirms Miami Will Host G20 Summit Next Year
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the United States will host the upcoming G20 summit in Miami, marking the first time in nearly two decades that the country has held the high-profile international gathering.
“As we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary next year, the United States will have the honor of hosting the G20 summit right here in America, for the first time in nearly 20 years,” Trump said in a statement from the Oval Office.
The president outlined the summit’s core focus: boosting economic growth by removing restrictive regulations, promoting affordable energy, and advancing cutting-edge technologies. “It will focus on unleashing economic prosperity by eliminating the burdensome regulations, unlocking affordable energy and pioneering new technologies. And it's going to be very important. The United States is already leading by example,” he added.
Trump revealed that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is overseeing the summit’s planning. Bessent remarked that the event will feature a “concentrated group” of leaders, as the G20 has evolved into what he referred to as "basically the G100."
Addressing concerns about the venue, Trump confirmed that the summit will be hosted at his Trump National Doral Golf Course, though he insisted that he would not personally profit from the event. "I think that everybody wants it there because it's right next to the airport. It's the best location. It's beautiful," Trump stated. "They actually requested that it be there because location is the best, and we will not make any money on it. You know, we're doing a deal where it's not going to be money. There's no money in it. I just want it to go well."
