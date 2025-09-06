Armenian Prime Minister's Plane Uses Azerbaijani Airspace For Foreign Trip
The information was confirmed by the Prime Minister's press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, in response to a media inquiry.
She explained that following the Washington meeting on August 8, which focused on advancing peace, Armenia's relevant authorities requested an air corridor from Azerbaijan for the Prime Minister's flight and received a positive response.
“We consider this fact to be a practical step toward opening regional communications, promoting the peace agenda, and fostering an environment of mutual trust,” Baghdasaryan stated.
She also recalled that Azerbaijani aircraft have long used Armenian airspace to connect the country's mainland with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
