Turkmenistan Adopts Bold Labor Market And Digital Economy Concepts Through 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, has approved two major national strategies: the Concept for the Development of the Labor Market until 2030 and the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy, Trend reports via the Turkmen Parliament.

These concepts were presented by Deputy Prime Minister Khojamurat Geldimyradov at a recent government meeting on September 5, dedicated to determining the economic and social future of the country.

The government meeting covered several other important topics beyond the key concepts. Chairperson of the Parliament, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, reported on efforts to modernize the country's legislative framework and preparations for an upcoming National Forum, to be held jointly with the Halk Maslakhaty.

In addition, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov briefed the cabinet on the results of the President's recent working visit to China. The visit included participation in the SCO Summit and a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which four bilateral agreements on technical and economic cooperation were signed.