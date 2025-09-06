Turkmenistan Adopts Bold Labor Market And Digital Economy Concepts Through 2030
These concepts were presented by Deputy Prime Minister Khojamurat Geldimyradov at a recent government meeting on September 5, dedicated to determining the economic and social future of the country.
The government meeting covered several other important topics beyond the key concepts. Chairperson of the Parliament, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, reported on efforts to modernize the country's legislative framework and preparations for an upcoming National Forum, to be held jointly with the Halk Maslakhaty.
In addition, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov briefed the cabinet on the results of the President's recent working visit to China. The visit included participation in the SCO Summit and a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which four bilateral agreements on technical and economic cooperation were signed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment