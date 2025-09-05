Trump To Attend US Open Men's Final As 'Client Guest'? Carlos Alcaraz Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump is planning to attend the men's singles final at the U.S. Open on Sunday as a client guest and will watch the match from that client's suite, a spokesperson for the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday, as reported by AP.

The USTA did not identify which client Trump will be a guest of. It's set to be Trump's first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament in New York since 2015.

“I think that... it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match,” Alcaraz said on Friday.

“For me, playing in front of him... I will try not to think about it. I don't want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, you know, attending the tennis match, it's great for tennis to have the president (at) the final.”

The last sitting president to attend the tennis Grand Slam in New York -- and the first in history to come to the US Open -- was Democrat Bill Clinton, who watched the women's final in 2000.

Carlos Alcaraz said he's steadily learning how to maintain top form after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday to reach his second US Open final.

The 22-year-old Spaniard secured a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win over the 24-time Grand Slam champion, marking his third straight Grand Slam final appearance. Alcaraz has now won 45 of his last 47 matches and has reached the final in eight consecutive tournaments since his victory in Monte Carlo in April.

It is the first time since 2017 that Djokovic has failed to reach a Grand Slam final.

His exit also means it is the first season since 2002 where one of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer have not reached the final of a major.

"I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys (Alcaraz and Sinner), so they're just too good, you know, playing on a really high level," said Djokovic, as reported by AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)