Inamerica Education Achieves Record-Breaking K-12 Admissions Results For 20242025 Cycle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InAmerica Education , a top admissions consulting firm founded in 2013, is proud to announce its exceptional K-12 admissions results for the 2024-2025 application cycle.

With the increasing competitiveness of the K-12 admissions landscape, working with an experienced educational consultant provides a significant advantage. InAmerica Education offers a comprehensive, individualized approach that helps students identify their strengths, craft compelling personal statements, and develop well-rounded applications that stand out. Their expert consultants-many of whom have backgrounds at top universities and experience in K-12 admissions-provide tailored advice on course selection, extracurricular planning, and interview preparation to maximize each student's potential.

Their students have received offers from some of the most prestigious high schools in the United States, including Garden House (NY), Eaglebrook School (MA), Rectory School (CT), Fay School (MA), The Chapin School (NY), The Hopkins School (CT), Western Reserve Academy (OH), Pingry School (NJ), Horace Mann School (NY), Cranbrook Schools (MI), Northfield Mount Hermon (MA), and Peddie School (NJ), among many others. These outstanding results showcase the effectiveness of InAmerica's personalized approach to K-12 admissions consulting.

InAmerica Education has helped dozens of students gain admission to prestigious high schools across the United States, with 68 students applying for entry in the 2024-2025 admissions cycle. Among the recent applicants, 78% received acceptance letters from their top 3 choices, and over 63% received acceptance letters from more than 3 schools. In total, students of InAmerica Education received over 159 offers.

"At InAmerica, our goal is more than just securing admissions offers-we aim to set students on a path of lifelong success," said Brogan, a K-12 Admission Coach at InAmerica Education. "Every student has unique strengths, and our role is to help them showcase those qualities authentically. Seeing our students open acceptance letters from their dream schools has been an incredibly rewarding reminder of why we do this work."

This year's record-breaking results reaffirm InAmerica's commitment to helping students achieve their academic and professional dreams. As families navigate the complexities of the K-12 admissions process, InAmerica remains dedicated to providing expert guidance, ensuring that students have the best possible chance of securing admission to their dream schools. Beyond simply helping students gain admission, the firm takes pride in nurturing each child's long-term growth-equipping them with the skills, confidence, and mindset needed to thrive in highly competitive academic environments. InAmerica's holistic approach not only emphasizes academic excellence, but it also empowers students to develop leadership, resilience, and creativity, which top schools increasingly value.

