Israel Mobilises Reservists For Gaza City Offensive, Accuses Hamas Of Using Civilians As Human Shields

As Israel mobilises tens of thousands of reservists for a major offensive into Gaza City, the IDF alleged that Hamas is blocking civilians from evacuating south, releasing an audio of a Gaza resident claiming fighters were using people as human shields. Posting the clip on X, the military said the testimony came during a call between the resident and a humanitarian aid officer. Against this backdrop, Israel's army chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir met reservists at the Nachshonim Base on Tuesday and vowed to intensify operations.

❗️EXPOSED:“We want to go south but Hamas are waiting for us on the way” - Gaza resident reveals Hamas blocking evacuationThe testimony between a Gaza City resident and a @cogatonline officer shows Hamas preventing civilians from moving south, using them as human shields. twitter/YbCdAOST5F

- Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 3, 2025

The Israel army chief told troops that Hamas would 'have no place to hide' as the campaign moved forward. "We are preparing for the continuation of the war. We have already begun the maneuver in Gaza so that there will be no doubts. We are already entering places that have not been entered until now and are acting there with force," Zamir said. The new phase marks the beginning of a major push into Gaza City, the last major Hamas stronghold in the territory.

Large-scale reservist call-up

The Israeli military has started mobilising thousands of reservists to expand its ground offensive. According to officials, around 40,000 reservists are being called up in the first wave this week. In total, up to 1,30,000 reservists and five regular divisions are expected to take part in the operation, which will unfold in stages and continue into 2026. Two divisions already active inside Gaza have begun encircling Gaza City, while other brigades are moving into nearby staging areas.

The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee earlier authorised the army to summon as many as 4,30,000 soldiers if required. The IDF said the mobilisation would be staggered, with 40,000 to 50,000 reservists reporting in September 2025 and more waves planned for late 2025 and early 2026.

Not all the reservists will be sent into Gaza. Many reservists will replace standing troops deployed on other fronts.

Long war and emergency orders

Israel has relied heavily on reservists since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. Emergency orders allowing rapid mobilisation of civilians have been repeatedly renewed. In peacetime, call-ups are far more limited, requiring advance notice and shorter service terms. Reservists have faced repeated call-ups during the nearly two years of fighting. Many have served multiple tours since the war began.

Hamas's October 7 attack

The war started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters launched a surprise assault on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. The attack killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage. According to Israeli figures, 48 hostages remain in Gaza today. Of them, the military believes about 20 are alive.

Netanyahu tells troops they are at 'Decisive Stage'

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the soldiers, saying their service was pushing Israel towards a 'sweeping victory'. In a message to troops, he described the campaign as being at 'the decisive stage'.

The IDF has increased bombardments of Gaza City in recent days and has been operating along its outskirts. The military says its operations aim to destroy Hamas and free the remaining hostages.

Humanitarian toll in Gaza

Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli forces killed at least 85 people across the Strip on Tuesday alone. The United Nations estimates nearly one million people live in and around Gaza City, an area now facing famine. Most of Gaza's 2 million residents have been displaced at least once since the start of the war. Many live in tents, partially destroyed buildings, or overcrowded shelters.

In one strike on a residential building in southwest Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, at least 10 people were killed. AFP footage showed residents carrying the body of a young girl from the rubble.

“We were sleeping safely in our homes and suddenly we woke up to the sound of bombing and destruction and found most of our neighbours murdered and injured,” said resident Sanaa al-Dreimli.

The Israeli military said it needed precise timeframes and coordinates before commenting on the reported strike.

Civilian struggles to survive

Residents of Gaza City say they are trapped. "There is no place for us to go, and no means to get there. We are exhausted physically and mentally from displacement and from the war," said 60-year-old Amal Abdel-Aal, who now lives in a tent. Another resident, Khalil al-Madhoun, 37, said he had twice travelled south looking for a place to pitch a tent but found no space. "The centre and the south are completely overcrowded," he said.

Israel has repeatedly told civilians to move to Al-Mawasi in the south, which it designated a humanitarian zone. A military spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on X that enhanced services including medical care, food, and water would be provided there. But the UN human rights office reported in August that residents of Al-Mawasi had 'little or no access to essential services and supplies'.

Protest movement among reservists

Not all Israelis are supporting the call-up. In Tel Aviv on Tuesday, a group of reservists calling themselves 'Soldiers for the Hostages' staged a public protest. The 400-strong group urged fellow reservists and active-duty soldiers not to report for service.

"I'm Max Kresch, Sergeant First Class, the IDF, a combat medic, and I'm here with soldiers for the hostages are over 365 and counting soldiers who served during the war and have declared that we will not report for duty when called again refuse to take part in... twitter/PZTtWtQnUG

- Restart Israel (@restart_israel) September 2, 2025

Max Kresch, a veteran member of the group, said he saw refusing to serve as a 'patriotic duty'. He argued that continuing the war instead of negotiating a hostage deal was a betrayal of both the captives and the Israeli people.

Growing international pressure

International pressure is rising on Israel to halt its offensive. Critics argue that the high civilian toll and worsening humanitarian crisis make the war unsustainable. On Tuesday, Belgium announced it would recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly this month. The move follows similar decisions by Australia, Canada, and France.

Scale of destruction and casualties

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, at least 63,633 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war. The United Nations considers the ministry's figures broadly reliable. Israel says its military actions are necessary to eliminate Hamas and ensure security for its citizens.

Meanwhile, of the original 251 hostages taken on October 7, 2023, 47 remain in Gaza. Israeli officials say 25 of them are already dead. The offensive on Gaza City is expected to be long and complex. The army says the operation will proceed in stages and may continue into 2026.

With reservists now reporting for duty, Israeli leaders argue they are entering the most decisive phase of the war. But the humanitarian cost, combined with resistance from some Israelis and mounting global criticism, raises questions about how long the campaign can continue without a political settlement.

(With inputs from agencies)