Jashanmal Group Kicks Off Back-To-School 2025, Redefining The Start Of The School Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Jashanmal Group, a pioneer in retail since 1919, announces the launch of its first-ever Back-to-School Campaign. Designed for families and students, the campaign offers curated collections that blend style, function, and fun, helping children step into the new school year with confidence and excitement.

Shoppers who spend AED 1,000 or more across any product category, whether on school essentials, seasonal items, or larger household purchases can take advantage of the campaign offer.

The Back-to-School season in Dubai is a highly anticipated period for both families and retailers, driving strong demand for school supplies, fashion, gadgets, and lifestyle essentials. This year, the season brings an even bigger opportunity for retail brands as it coincides with Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). The synergy of these two major shopping moments ensures heightened footfall, stronger sales, and greater engagement across the city's vibrant retail landscape.

“Retail has the power to create moments that go far beyond transactions. Our Back-to-School 2025 campaign is not just about equipping students with essentials; it's about sparking creativity and supporting families as they embrace a new chapter. At Jashanmal, we see these milestones as opportunities to create real value for our customers, blending quality with experience, and tradition with innovation. This is what drives us as a brand with over a century of heritage.”

Running until 14 September 2025, the Jashanmal Back-to-School Campaign is available across Jashanmal Department Stores, Jashanmal Around the World stores, and online at Jashanmal. Shoppers can simply spend AED 1,000 or more, in-store or online to qualify. The offer isn't limited to the Back-to-School range; any purchase of AED 1,000 or above counts, making it perfect for school essentials, seasonal must-haves, or even ticking off your bigger buys this season.

The collection includes an array of global favorites and trusted essentials: from playful yet practical backpacks by Kipling, Delsey Paris, and Jansport, to rugged gear by Jeep and Eastpak, to student-friendly lifestyle must-haves from Stanley, Bugatti, Citron, Trixie, Jeune Premier, Bamboo Bark, Bonjour, Carl Oscar, and more. Each item is chosen to spark imagination and excitement, ensuring students start the year prepared, and in style.

With a legacy spanning more than a century, Jashanmal continues to blend tradition with innovation, redefining what shopping means for families in the UAE. The Back-to-School 2025 campaign is more than just a retail event, it's a celebration of confidence, creativity, and the promise of an amazing new academic year.

Founded in 1919 by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra, Iraq, the Jashanmal Group is a leading retail and distribution company headquartered in Dubai, with operations across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and India. The Group operates a network of Jashanmal department stores and Travel stores and represents a diverse portfolio of prestigious international brands, including Bally, Santoni, Porsche Design, Brooks Brothers, Paul&Shark, BOSS, REISS, MAX&Co., Replay, Schiesser, Kipling, Swatch, United Colors of Benetton, Charles Tyrwhitt and Clarks.

Its distribution business includes globally recognized brands such as Delsey, Victorinox, Piquadro, Echolac, Wenger, JanSport, Eastpak, Jeep, Peugeot, Kenwood, De'Longhi, Hoover, BaByliss, Russell

Hobbs and more. The group's expansive network spans over 1,000 points of sale, offering a wide range of products from luggage and home appliances to consumer electronics, corporate gifting and print media. It also operates in the FMCG sector, representing a portfolio of beauty and wellness brands such as Cantu, Body Fantasies, Rasasi, Police, Milton Lloyd, Tabac Original and 4711 among others.

In addition to its core retail and distribution businesses, the Group is also engaged in courier services in a JV with Overseas Courier Services (OCS).

As part of its ongoing commitment to accessibility and customer convenience, Jashanmal Group has expanded its digital presence as an omni-channel business through jashanmal. The platform offers customers across the GCC a seamless online shopping experience, featuring a curated selection of leading international brands delivered directly to their doorstep, reflecting the Group's legacy of quality, innovation and service.