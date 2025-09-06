PM Narendra Modi Reacts To Donald Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark Amid Tariff Row: 'Fully Reciprocate'
Reacting to Donald Trump 's“will always be friends” with PM Modi remark earlier today, the prime minister, in a post on X, said,“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”
The comment comes after Trump on Friday re-affirmed thaat he and PM Modi will always be friend and the two countries still share a very special relationship.
When asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?", US President Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion
Ealier during a press briefing, he expressed his displeasure over India buying oil from Russia and responded to his post on Truth Social, where he called of losing 'India and Russia to China'
US President said while responding to a media query by ANI, "I don't think we have. I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi as you know. He was here couple of months ago, in fact we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference."
Trump's relatively positive comments about India come even as trade talks between Washington and New Delhi aimed at lowering tariffs remain stalled. Earlier, Trump said India had proposed reducing tariffs on US goods to zero, but suggested the offer may have come too late in the negotiations.
This is a breaking news report, more details being updated
