Agentiq Unveils Founders Club Linda Kaye Leads Launch Of Industry's First Emotionally Intelligent AI For Real Estate

Malibu, CA - Under the leadership of renowned industry innovator Linda Kaye , AgentIQ today announced the pre-launch of its emotionally intelligent AI suite for real estate agents - a platform designed to blend cutting-edge technology with the irreplaceable human connection at the heart of every property transaction.

This debut marks a pivotal moment in real estate technology. AgentIQ's Founders Club is opening its doors to just 100 distinguished real estate professionals , offering them first access to a tool poised to set a new standard for how agents build relationships, close deals, and deliver client care.

“AgentIQ is for those who want more than technology-they want to lead and create lasting client stories,” said Kaye.“We're merging the precision of AI with the empathy of a trusted advisor. This isn't about replacing the human touch - it's about amplifying it.”

A Defining Shift in Real Estate AI

While the real estate tech market is crowded with data-driven and automation-focused platforms, AgentIQ stands apart by integrating emotional intelligence into every function. Its design acknowledges that property transactions are not just financial exchanges but deeply personal milestones.

Key elements of AgentIQ's approach include:



Emotionally Intelligent Interactions – AI trained to respond to client needs with nuance, context, and care.

Strategic Exclusivity – Limiting early access to 100 agents to foster collaboration and shared leadership within a high-caliber network. Enhanced Early Access – The first 25 Founders Club members will receive a dedicated AgentIQ Virtual Assistant , designed to accelerate deal flow and elevate client communication.

Why This Matters Now

The global agent AI market is forecast to soar from $28 billion in 2024 to $127 billion by 2029 - a transformation that will reshape how real estate is practiced. Linda Kaye believes the agents who adopt emotionally intelligent AI early will not just survive this evolution, but define it.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join a movement where influence matters as much as innovation,” Kaye explained.“We're building a platform for leaders who see beyond the transaction and into the lifetime value of trust.”

An Invitation to Visionaries

Membership in the Founders Club is not simply an early access pass - it is an invitation to help shape the next chapter of real estate technology . By capping the group at 100, AgentIQ ensures each member's voice influences the evolution of the platform.

“Applications are now open,” Kaye announced. “Once the hundred are chosen, the doors will close permanently. Those first 25 will have an advantage that can't be replicated.”

Video Link:

About AgentIQ

AgentIQ is a technology leader redefining real estate's future by combining advanced AI with human empathy. Built specifically for elite real estate agents, the platform delivers highly personalized, crisis-sensitive client care and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows. With Linda Kaye at the helm, AgentIQ is committed to empowering agents who refuse to settle for business as usual - agents who lead with both innovation and authenticity.