Several Palestinians Martyred, Injured In Israeli Shelling Of Gaza Strip

Gaza: Several Palestinians were martyred and others injured Friday as a result of ongoing shelling by the Israeli occupation forces on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

A source in the emergency and ambulance services at the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that medical teams recovered the bodies of six martyrs from the Zeitoun and Sabra neighborhoods south of Gaza City, following a limited withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area.

The Civil Defense also reported that its crews recovered the body of a child who was burned to death inside a civilian car targeted by the occupation forces at the Al Tawam junction, northwest of the Gaza Strip.

Four other bodies remained inside the car, unable to be recovered due to the shelling and Israeli gunfire at the scene.

A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike on aid seekers in the Al-Waha area, northwest of Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was also martyred, and several others were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a group of citizens in the Tal Al Hawa neighborhood, southwest of the city.

Israeli forces bombed a multi-story residential tower housing hundreds of families and displaced persons near the Ansar Junction, west of Gaza City.

The tower collapsed completely, causing widespread destruction in an area teeming with thousands of displacement camps.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a citizen died of wounds sustained by Israeli fire near the Al Tina aid center, south of Khan Yunis.

A number of martyrs and wounded occurred when an Israeli drone targeted a group of citizens south of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the latest official statistics, the death toll as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 64,300 martyrs and 162,005 wounded.