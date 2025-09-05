RSA Announces CEO Transition To Lead New Phase Of Growth

(BUSINESS WIRE )--RSA, the security-first identity leader, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates) and STG, today announced that Greg Nelson, current President and Chief Business Officer, will succeed Rohit Ghai as Chief Executive Officer on September 15, 2025. Mr. Ghai will transition to a strategic advisory role after serving almost eight years as CEO.

Mr. Nelson, a seasoned SaaS executive who has more than 30 years of software, data, technology and private equity experience, is expected to lead RSA into this next phase of accelerated growth. The company's strategic growth initiatives and investments will focus on:

Passwordless – Eliminating reliance on passwords to improve security and user experienceArtificial Intelligence (AI) – Leveraging AI to enhance threat detection, prevention, and responsePosture Management – Strengthening governance, risk, and compliance capabilitiesHighest-assurance identity solutions – Protecting the most security-sensitive organizations

“With favorable market trends and clear competitive advantages, we believe RSA is uniquely positioned to accelerate its growth,” said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake Capital Group.“We are confident that Greg's leadership and focus on innovation across these four strategic pillars will drive the company's momentum in the years ahead.”

Mr. Nelson has been with RSA for nearly four years, reimagining the company's go-to-market approach to be customer-first and growth-focused. In his role as CEO, Mr. Nelson will continue working to build RSA's strong foundation to deliver innovation and scale in ways that meet the evolving needs of its global customer base.

“RSA has built momentum, and we're ready to move faster, innovate more boldly, and scale our business to capture new opportunities,” said Mr. Nelson, incoming CEO of RSA.“We have a clear strategy, a strong market position, and the investment we need to execute. This is an incredibly exciting time for RSA, our customers, and our employees.”

Under Mr. Ghai's leadership, RSA navigated its carve-out from Dell Technologies, separated into independent businesses, returned to growth, and modernized its core offerings. During this time the company also sharpened its focus on identity security, transformed from an on-premises point product company to a SaaS-based identity security platform, and reaffirmed its leadership in serving the world's most security-sensitive organizations.

“Rohit has led RSA through a period of remarkable transformation,” said Ed Didier, Managing Director at STG.“He strengthened the company's market position, built a high-performing team, and set the stage for accelerated growth under new leadership. On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Rohit for his contribution, and we're pleased he will continue to serve as an advisor to the company going forward.”

About RSA

RSA provides mission-critical cybersecurity solutions that protect the world's most security-sensitive organizations. The RSA Unified Identity Platform provides true passwordless identity security, risk-based access, automated identity intelligence, and comprehensive identity governance across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. More than 9,000 high-security organizations trust RSA to manage more than 60 million identities, detect threats, secure access, and enable compliance. For additional information, visit our website to contact sales , find a partner , or learn more about RSA.

About Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Clearlake Capital Group is a global investment firm managing integrated platforms spanning private equity, liquid and private credit, and other related strategies. Founded in 2006, the firm has more than $90 billion of assets under management and has led or co-led over 400 investments globally. With deep knowledge and operational expertise across the technology, industrials, and consumer sectors, Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams, providing patient, long-term capital and aiming to drive value through its active hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy). Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains a global footprint with offices in Dallas, London, Dublin, Luxembourg, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore. For more information, please visit clearlake or follow us on LinkedIn .

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering with a goal to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink