HELL ENERGY DRINK Launches Electrifying New Premium Energy Drink, HELL ENERGY DRINK - BLACK CHERRY
|
HELL ENERGY DRINK Launches Electrifying New Premium Energy Drink, HELL ENERGY DRINK - BLACK CHERRY
HELL ENERGY DRINK - BLACK CHERRY combines the intense taste of black cherries with HELL ENERGY DRINK's original formula. Infused with multiple B-vitamins and no added preservatives, it delivers an unforgettable flavour in every can. It is a tempting and refreshing black cherry-flavoured energy drink that captures a most craved vibe in a single sip. This special black cherry taste comes in a distinctive, stylish, and purple-black packaging.
Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, HELL-ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED, said,“HELL ENERGY DRINK BLACK CHERRY is not just a new flavour, but a statement. With this launch, we are reconfirming our promise to bring globally benchmarked products that speak to the fearless new Indian consumer and are aligned with the evolving consumer preferences. HELL ENERGY DRINK - BLACK CHERRY adds to our expanding portfolio in the Indian market and reflects our continued focus on product innovation and differentiated flavour offerings.”
The new variant will initially be available across general trade, modern retail, and quick-commerce platforms in key cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.
The launch is supported by targeted Digital First marketing initiatives, resonating with Gen Z and millennial consumers, and aimed at maximising visibility and engagement. It further amplifies its identity as a fearless, youth-first disruptor in India's energy drink space.
With the introduction of its new variant in India, HELL ENERGY DRINK continues to strengthen its growing India portfolio and further its ambition towards becoming the go-to energy drink in the country.
About HELL ENERGY DRINK
HELL ENERGY DRINK is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in the world. Founded in 2006, the 100% Hungarian brand became Hungary's market leader by 2010 and currently exports to 60+ countries. It holds market leadership in, among others, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, and Slovakia. HELL ENERGY DRINK's success is driven by excellent quality, good value for money, wide availability, and world-class marketing communication. As a unique player in the energy drink sector, it is the only brand with a market-leading presence in several countries, its own ultramodern filling factory, and an aluminium beverage can factory, ensuring an unparalleled strategic position globally.
For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment