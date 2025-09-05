Carmelo Pinnavaria Released His Book

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Court vs. Pro-se: TRUE STORY, At War for Justice that highlights Financial Markets Control

Carmelo Pinnavaria's new book, Court vs. Pro-se TRUE STORY: 'At War for Justice,' reveals his fight as a self-represented litigant in Illinois courts. It links his legal struggles to a secret society controlling financial markets, banks, and politics, which he says tilts justice toward the wealthy and away from ordinary people.

Pinnavaria claims a hidden group of elites manipulates banks to protect their interests, leaving people without money struggling in court. He faced a legal system that seemed rigged to favor those with wealth, making fairness hard to achieve. His book calls on readers to see how this financial control blocks equal treatment for all.

The book points to the 2008 Great Recession, during which greedy Wall Street tycoons faced no punishment, as proof of elite power over politics. Pinnavaria argues that this influence shapes laws to benefit the rich, leaving regular citizens with little voice. He demands changes to restore fairness in the system.

Pinnavaria warns that financial markets' secret control threatens society's trust in justice. He urges reforms to prevent banks and politicians from serving only the elite and ensure that courts work for everyone.

The book is available on"atwar4justice"

About the Author

Carmelo“Carmen” Pinnavaria came to the U.S. at nineteen, seeking a better life. Learning English at night while working long days was tough, but he stayed determined. Without a college degree, he relied on observation and experience to grow. Starting as a draftsman trainee, he moved between jobs to advance, facing economic ups and downs. Pinnavaria lived by honesty, respect, and fairness until a legal dispute changed his view of the system. He felt ignored and overlooked, like a small fish in a big pond. His book shares his perspective on the challenges of facing a system that seemed uncaring.

