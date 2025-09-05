Endoacustica Launches REC-20H Mini Spy Recorder With 20-Hour Battery And Voice Activation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endoacustica has launched the REC-20H Mini Spy Recorder Hideway, a compact audio capture device engineered for simplicity, reliability, and covert operation. Measuring only a few centimeters in size, the recorder is easily concealed in everyday environments-such as pockets, bags, vehicles, or office furniture-while delivering consistent, high-clarity audio.
The REC-20H is built around a minimalist design philosophy: it operates with just two physical controls-ON and OFF-eliminating complex menus, apps, or setup procedures. This plug-and-play functionality makes it accessible to all users, regardless of technical experience. No software installation or pairing is required.
Powered by a high-efficiency lithium battery, the device supports over 20 hours of continuous recording on a single charge. When operating in voice-activated (VAS) mode, battery life is extended further by recording only when sound is detected. A rapid charging system replenishes the battery in under one hour, minimizing downtime between uses.
Audio is captured at selectable bitrates between 64–256 Kbps, ensuring clarity while balancing file size. The internal microphone is optimized for mid-range voice frequencies, delivering intelligible playback suitable for interviews, lectures, meetings, or evidentiary documentation. Recordings are stored on internal memory or removable microSD cards, allowing for easy file transfer and management.
Two operational modes provide flexibility: continuous recording for full-session capture, or voice-activated recording to conserve power and storage during intermittent sound environments. The passive design emits no lights, tones, or vibrations, preserving discretion during deployment.
Intended for a wide range of applications, the REC-20H serves journalists verifying sources, students reviewing classroom content, executives documenting business discussions, private investigators collecting field audio, and individuals seeking reliable personal documentation. Its durability and ease of use make it suitable for both routine and high-stakes scenarios.
About the Organization
Endoacustica is a leading European developer of discreet surveillance and audio recording technology, headquartered in Italy. With over two decades of experience, the company designs high-performance, user-focused devices for law enforcement, investigative professionals, media personnel, and privacy-conscious individuals worldwide. Committed to innovation, durability, and operational integrity, Endoacustica continues to set industry standards in covert audio solutions.
