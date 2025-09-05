Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
No. 15/2025 - Closely Related Persons Transactions


2025-09-05 09:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 5 September 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 15/2025

Closely related persons transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 5 September 2025.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name: Peter Tærø Nielsen
Reason for the notification:
Position/status: Closely related person to Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen, member of the board of directors in the company
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name: Cemat A/S
LEI: 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares
Price(s): DKK 101,954.20
Volume (s): 100,000
Aggregated information:
  • Aggregated volume
100,000
  • Price
DKK 101,954.20, equivalent to DKK 1.019542 per share
Date of the transaction: 4 September 2025
Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment

  • Announcement no. 15 - 05.09.2025

