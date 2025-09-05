No. 15/2025 - Closely Related Persons Transactions
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name:
|Peter Tærø Nielsen
|Reason for the notification:
|Position/status:
|Closely related person to Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen, member of the board of directors in the company
|Initial notification/Amendment:
|Initial
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name:
|Cemat A/S
|LEI:
| 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
|Shares
|Identification code:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Nature of the transaction:
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s):
|DKK 101,954.20
|Volume (s):
|100,000
|Aggregated information:
|
|100,000
|
|DKK 101,954.20, equivalent to DKK 1.019542 per share
|Date of the transaction:
|4 September 2025
|Place of the transaction:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
-
Announcement no. 15 - 05.09.2025
